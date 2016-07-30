Shock As Man Grows Big Breasts Like A Woman After Sex With Neighbour’s Wife (Photos)

According to The Nairobian, a popular Kenyan Newspaper, a 39-year-old man, James Mutua, has suddenly developed breasts after he allegedly slept with the wife of one his neighbours.

Mutua, according to the report, began growing the breasts that have now become saggy, in 2015 after several warnings from the neighbour to desist from having affairs with his wife fell on deaf ears.

The report has it that Mutua confessed to developing sagging breasts after ignoring the warning as he is now seriously looking for a cure for his condition and is of the view that the husband of the woman he was sleeping with decided to punish him through spiritual means.

Mutua who once worked as a chef at a hotel in Westlands, told reporters that his services were terminated in early 2015, when he began developing the breasts after he started sleeping with the woman, and he began selling fruits and vegetables within Westlands to sustain his family.

On how the breasts started growing, Mutua said he felt an unusual sensation on his chest and before he knew it, his breasts became enlarge and has been growing since then, forcing him to wear a bra and over-sized jackets to hide the bulge.

He further confessed that the first time he slept with his neighbour’s wife, he was drunk and was lured into the act by the woman wife who had visited him before seducing him.

After the first encounter, Mutua continued, the married woman became more aggressive and would pick him from work or even from his mother’s house for sex.