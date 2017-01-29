Should He Continue Schooling Or Accept A Job Offer?

hello nairalanders I’m in a dilemma right now and I need real advice. I do hope I get a very wise one because I haven’t enough time on my clock. the mods can also help me to push this to FP because its my future at stake.

I’m in a position where I don’t know whether to continue schooling – MSc, or accept a job offer.

after my BSc, I didn’t want to continue on with my course of study because I realised I hadn’t much passion for it, I went in to study mathematics because it came my way and at the time I couldn’t say no to an admission. so after nysc, I went in to do a PGD in geography and environmental management. i already had love for the geosciences. came out with a good result that qualified me for a MSc in any of the related discipline. I applied for environmental hazard management and got the admission.

at this point things became more difficult with the recession and it is clear to me that I won’t be having any support. school fees has increased and the cost of running the MSc has gone high. on the other side, I’ve been applying for jobs as a HSE officer/manager which I have some years of experience working during the break within my programs. I just missed a job in nestoil because my guy in there didn’t act fast to recommend me when there was emergency vacancy. however, because of the disappointment they have offered me a job as a HSE officer in a seismic company. they have asked me to come on Monday 30th January.

by calendar I’m suppose to start MSc lectures on the same date. I have drained my brain thinking of what to do….whether to take the job and differ my admission perhaps, or to go on with the MSc and ignore the job for now…

I know that a lot of you folks out there have been in a similar situation or you know someone who was. please your advice is needed, I don’t want to make a mistake that I will regret…and I just have less than 2 days before the interviews on Monday morning.

