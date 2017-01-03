Should She Quit Her Job For A Higher Paying Bank Job?

I must say i am a lucky and hard working girl.I finished my Bsc dec 2014,took my cert 2015.I got a job after an interview with an electricity distribution company in 2016 with the help of my aunt who happens to have the power as the HR.Am not upto 6months in the company.Which is the due time for our comfirmation.Now,i have another job offer from a commercial bank in Nigeria to be paid up to 80k.Now am confused cos i have alot of plans i need money to execute.Working in a financial institution will hasten my plans of travelling out of the country with work permit as an accountant.It will also get me more experience. Leaving this current job that pays lesser,my aunt’s dissappointment,and the pressure employees of commercial banks faces recently is worrying.Although my aunt promised me a better position with accounting dept after 6months.I need constuctive advice.I dont want to make mistake thinking am wise.