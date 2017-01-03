Should She Quit Her Job For A Higher Paying Bank Job?

Posted January 3, 2017 6:38 am by Comments

I must say i am a lucky and hard working girl.I finished my Bsc dec 2014,took my cert 2015.I got a job after an interview with an electricity distribution company in 2016 with the help of my aunt who happens to have the power as the HR.Am not upto 6months in the company.Which is the due time for our comfirmation.Now,i have another job offer from a commercial bank in Nigeria to be paid up to 80k.Now am confused cos i have alot of plans i need money to execute.Working in a financial institution will hasten my plans of travelling out of the country with work permit as an accountant.It will also get me more experience. Leaving this current job that pays lesser,my aunt’s dissappointment,and the pressure employees of commercial banks faces recently is worrying.Although my aunt promised me a better position with accounting dept after 6months.I need constuctive advice.I dont want to make mistake thinking am wise.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. VACANCY- An international company requires the service of an accountant VACANCY- An international company requires the service of an accountant graduate or ATS holder with minimum 2 years of working...
  2. Ex-Pension Accountant, Abisuga, bags 6months jail term for N109m fraud The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has secured the conviction of Babatunde Abisuga, a former accountant of the Federal Civil...
  3. “Will I Go To Hell For Not Paying Tax To Nigeria?” I can’t stop thinking about this in the past few days… Will a Christian go to hell for not paying...
  4. This is How it’s Done! D’banj Films TV commercial for Koko Garri & Bank of Industry ‘CAP’ Fund D’banj is working hard to make his 10th year anniversary the best it can be. The music star and entertainer...
  5. This Young Man Quit Bank Contract Job To Become #1 Financial Blogger In 1 Year About a year ago, I saw a post by a young man on Nairaland asking for people’s opinion on his...
  6. Accountant arrested for paying self salary arrears Cyriacus Izuekwe A female accountant, Mrs Sola Amusu, has been arrested and charged before Isolo Magistrates’ Court for paying herself...
  7. Are These The Top 5 Highest Paying Oil And Gas Companies In Nigeria? The Nigerian oil and gas industry is known for its standard welfare packages for workers in the sector. This is...
  8. FG bond sale fails target, as investors seek higher yields The Debt Management Office, DMO, sold far fewer bonds than it offered on Wednesday, as investors demanded higher yields from...
  9. Can You Accept A Job That Pays Less Than Your Previous One? Lets say you earn 90k per month in your job even though you hardly find peace, rest of mind and...
  10. 15 Highest Paying Online Jobs 15 highest paying online jobs An average Facebook user can spend at least 5 hours straight chatting with friends and...

< YOHAIG home