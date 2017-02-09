Singer Dammy Krane To Host Mega Concert, Proves All Is Well Between Him & Wizkid

Posted February 9, 2017 10:38 am by Comments

Singer Dammy Krane To Host Mega Concert, Proves All Is Well Between Him & Wizkid

Nigerian pop sensation Dammy Krane has proven that he is a formidable force in the Naija music industry with his forthcoming concert where he has the support of his A-List colleagues.

Titled "The Amin Concert", artistes from Davido to Olamide, Timaya to the Iconic Tubaba and the legendary King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall A. K. A Kwam 1 and many other music stars are set storm the Ultima Studios, located at Funke Zainab Usman street, end of Admiralty way, Lekki Phase 1 on February 18.

Now, did we tell you that Mr. Eazi, the current Headies’ Awards Next Rated act who is signed to Wizkid-owned Starboy Record label, is also one of the headliners of this concert?

This has finally put to rest the speculation that things have not been the same between Dammy Krane and Wizkid since their much publicised fall out last year.

Dammy Krane would have probably enlisted Wizkid as one of the performing acts on that day, but we are presuming the latter’s recent tight schedules abroad could be responsible. However, it is heartwarming that Wizkid could release the biggest selling brand in the Starboy label after him to be on this show.

Meanwhile, If you think the only date to look forward to in February is the 14th (Valentine’s day), you are mistaken!

Dammy Krane, alongside your favourite Nigerian artistes are definitely set to light up Lagos on the 18th of February with intimidating line up of stars he is announcing for the #theaminconcert.

We can also confidently announce to you that the concert will also mark the launch of Dammy Krane’s ‘ The Amin Foundation’.

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/dammy-krane-headlines-amin-concert.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. All is Well in the Streets as Dammy Krane and Wizkid Squash Beef It’s been a heated past few days between Dammy Krane and Wizkid, but it looks like the beef is all over...
  2. Wizkid stole from me – Dammy Krane Drama on Twitter as Hypertek Entertainment artiste, Dammy Krane, accuses hip-hop star, Ayo Balogun a.k.a, Wizkid of stealing from him....
  3. “Everybody Knows Wizkid Stole the Songs” Dammy Krane Speaks out in New Interview Even though things have been settled between Dammy Krane and Wizkid after their physical altercation in Quilox, Dammy Krane still...
  4. Davido Signs Dammy Krane To His Record Label (Photos) RCA star, Davido in a snap has revealed that his own record label, DMW (Davido Music Worldwide) has signed on...
  5. Dammy Krane, Wizkid have reconcilled – Manager Nigerian pop music star, Dammy Krane’s manager, Tunde Peters, has cleared the air on the alleged long feud between the...
  6. Celeb Beefs of 2016 Continue … Dammy Krane Puts Wizkid on Blast for Stealing His Music & Being “Fake” While people are still wishing each other ‘Happy New Year’, Nigerian celebrities are keeping the pleasantries and airing out their...
  7. Did Wizkid Actually Break A Bottle On Dammy Krane’s Head At Club Quilox Earlier This Morning? Talk about the streets. This street thing will get a lot of people into problems o, lol. Even the ‘butters’...
  8. Finally, 2Baba Speaks On Wizkid, Dammy Krane Faceof Hypertek Entertainment boss, Innocent Idibia, otherwise called 2Baba, has finally come out to address the recent fight between his artiste...
  9. Seyi Shay, Naeto C, Ice Prince, Dammy Krane & More Rock the Stage at DRB Lasgidi Concert The DRB Lasgidi concert, produced by Stargaze management, held a few days ago and the show was turned all the way...
  10. Dammy Krane, Danagog Excluded From Davido’s European Tour   Singer Davido, has officially announced his European Tour for December. The ‘Son Of Mercy’ artiste, also revealed that he...

< YOHAIG home