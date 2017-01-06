Singer Di’ja Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Husband And Son
Mavins Records Singer, Di’ja just shared these photos of her husband and son, and gushes about how she loves her life anytime she is with them
"2015 I became a Wife, 2016 I became a mother, 2017 we will all be alive and well and ready to KICK ASS… I want to thank my family, friends and Mavins Records for all the support! Thank you for your kindness and respect. Ma shaaAllah. I love my life anything am with you….. to all my fans
https://www.instagram.com/p/BO6ZU54DRgo/?hl=en
