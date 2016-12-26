Singer Durella Survives Ghastly Accident On His Way To Ibadan (Photo)

Posted December 26, 2016 10:38 am by Comments

As the year comes to an end, there is cause for many who are alive today to give glory to God as the journey of life has not been easy and singer, Durella, is one of those that should thank God.

Unknown to many of his fans, the singer survived a ghastly motor accident on his way to Ibadan along with his friend as their car ram into the bush.

Although, a clear detail of how the accident happened was not given but his friend, Stormy Tyzino, who was with him, broke the news to his fans.

According to him, “I’m a survivor, I have every reason to thank the lord for saving our lives, it was brutal and gastly on my way to Ibadan count down with Durella, but still we shut down the stage, who God has bless no one can curse, I want somebody out there to help me thank God a zillion time, merry xmas beautiful people.”

https://www.nollywoodgists.com/news/45173/singer-durella-survives-ghastly-accident-in-ibadan.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Wow! Music Star Jah Bless Survives Ghastly Accident after a Performance This Morning Music star Jah Bless was the headliner of last night’s Industry Nite event and after his performance as he made...
  2. Senator Ajayi Rescues Victims Of Ghastly Motor Accident In Ondo (Photo) The senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Professor Robert Ajayi Boroffice and Prince Diran Iyantan rescued victims of ghastly motor...
  3. Many feared dead in ghastly motor accident on Okene-Kabba Road A ghastly motor accident, Wednesday, occurred along Okene-Kabba road, claiming many lives with 15 others injured. The post Many feared...
  4. Photo Of The Car Accident That Confined Singer Yinka Ayefele To Wheelchair This is a photo of the accident that confined popular gospel artiste, Yinka Ayefele to the wheelchair. The accident occurred...
  5. Woman killed in ghastly motor accident at Ketu A yet to be identified middle-aged woman has been reportedly killed in a ghastly motor accident Wednesday morning at Ketu...
  6. Photos From Ghastly Auto Accident On Third Mainland Bridge This Morning A terrible accident was witnessed this morning on the ever busy third mainland bridge, Officials were seen also seen at...
  7. Cynthia Uwak survives ghastly motor accident, counts blessings Former Super Falcons forward and two time African Women footballer of the year, Cynthia Uwak is counting her blessings after...
  8. Photos Of Ghastly Motor Accident Along Lokoja-Abuja Expressway Another tragic accident has been recorded along Lokoja-Abuja expressway. A terrible motor accident involving a passenger bus left at least...
  9. Comedian Emeka Smith survives ghastly vehicle accident (photos) The popular comedian was involved in a ghastly car accident yesterday June 20th around Ijesha, Surulere. His Infinity SUV ran...
  10. Photos: Man survives ghastly motor accident along airport road, Abuja The man pictured was involved in a ghastly motor accident which occurred along Airport Road, Abuja. The photos were posted...

< YOHAIG home