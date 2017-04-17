Singer Mr Eazi & Billionaire’s Daughter, Temi Otedola Trailed By Dating Rumors (Pics)

According to Twitter User, SubDeliveryMan, Music Star, Mr Eazi is Allegedly dating Oil Billionaire, Femi Otedola’s beautiful daughter, and fashionista, Temi Otedola.

Mr Eazi is currently in the US on tour of his Mixtape Tape and Temi Otedola is Allegedly on the tour with him.

Mr Eazi is always hiding his bae’s face on snapchat.

Source: http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/04/mr-eazi-is-allegedly-dating-billionaire.html?m=1