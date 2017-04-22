Singer Oritsefemi Is Married. He Got Married Yesterday To A Beautiful Lady (Photos)

You won’t believe who just got off the “Single Men” market!!! it’s the Taliban Number One of Africa!! — Oritsefemi.

Sources say, Oritsefemi got married to his woman, Nabila Fash, who is a PR expert.. and the marriage took place at his Lekki home, yesterday, April 20. The “wedding” was a very one.. to the extent that court registrars came to his house to conduct the wedding.

After the private wedding yesterday, the singer who has 3 babymamas shared a photo of his new wife, yesterday evening on his Instagram.

Congrats to them.

Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/04/oritsefemi-is-married-he-got-married.html?m=0