Singer Oritsefemi Spends 500k To Rent Static Private Jet For Music Video (Pics)

Showing off your rich lifestyle, sure comes at a cost, especially for musicians who tend to want to please their adoring fans with excess glitz and glamour.

Such is the case of musical Taliban, Oritsefemi who has coughed up N500k just to rent a private jet for a music video and he didn’t even get to take a shot inside of it.

For the visuals of his song, ‘Happy Day’ which is directed by Avalon Okpe, Oritsefemi is shot in one of the scenes singing while ladies danced in front of the jet, another shot sees him stand with vixens dressed as air hostess. The jet didn’t leave its position and no scene was shot inside of it.

The video for Happy Day, which should be dropping any time soon was shot at, Lekki and Ikeja, Lagos.

