Singer Waje Reveals How She Escaped Prostitution

Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer, Waje, took a trip down memory lane, when she shared a touching freedom story of how her life was transformed, despite the challenges of life.

The ‘Onye’ singer said she would have ended up as a woman who sleeps with men for money, living in the slum with no hope of tomorrow and waiting to be killed by the next STD that she would have contracted as a result of exchanging her body for money.

She took to her page to recount her life experience:

“I could have been that commercial sex worker with no hope for the future, living in the slum and wondering if the next STD I contract would end my life. But because of the opportunity given to me, I have become an award winning vocalist and songwriter and a voice for generations, leaving an indelible mark in the music industry and my country. This is #MyFreedomStory. Together we can transform more lives in our communities.”

