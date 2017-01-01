SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG?

This is to inform you that you have been invited to take the 2017 Nigeria LNG SIWES Test scheduled on Thursday 12th January, 2017 at Presidential Hotel (Atlantic Hall), Port Harcourt, Rivers State, by 0800hrs

Please bring the following with you:

• Valid Student ID card

• Authorized SIWES letter from school

• Students last semester registration payment receipt

Please note that only students available for the 2017 SIWES programme are expected to come for this exercise.

Best Regards,

Recruitment Team

