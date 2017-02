According to Emmanuel who lives in Onitsha that shared the news,military police yesterday brutalized a crippled man at New Market Road,Osha for wearing a military outfit.He wrote….

‘What a wicked world.Military police brutalize a cripple man today at New mkt Rd Osha.Just because he was on military camouflage’

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/military-police-brutalize-crippled-man.html