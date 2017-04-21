Solomon Adeola “Yayi” & Segun Adewale “Aeroland” Take Political Fight To New Height

Posted April 21, 2017 8:38 am by Comments

Senator Solomon Adeola widely known as “Yayi” and his bitter opponent Segun Adewale popularly address as “Aeroland” have taken political rivalry to new heights. After deep seethed fights in Lagos for political positions, the duo have headed to individual states to become governors.

Yayi as the Solomon Olamilekan is fondly called is seeking to become governor Ogun state. He is widely labelled the most visible contender for the post at press time.

Aeroland has also signified interest to become the governor of Ekiti state.

These developments come on the heels of years of political rivalry in Lagos West that saw Yayi triumph over Aeroland in three general elections for position in House of Representatives and Senate.

‘’their rivalry is peculiar, they always vie for same position…and now they have given it new meaning with this latest twist’’ a source pointed out. ‘’it’s an ego thing..pure ego issue, one would rather not occupy any position than take what he feels is beneath that of his opponent is what i see playing out’’ observed another source.

Observers are however keen to see how the latest chapter of their rivalry play out as they seek to conquer new terrains in battle to be seen as the ‘’better’’ man.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Governor Amosun Marks Senator Yayi Adeola’s Mansion For Demolition (Photos) Read the press statement below; Governor Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has directed the urban and physical planning ministry of...
  2. Court dismisses Aeroland’s suit, Yayi stays on as Senator Segun Adewale popularly known as Aeroland An election tribunal sitting in Ikeja, Lagos has dismissed the suit filed Segun Adewale...
  3. Aeroland, Yayi’s supporters besiege court as tribunal delivers judgement •Yayi Scores of supporters of Segun Adewale a.k.a. Aeroland and Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola a.k.a. Yayi, Friday morning besieged the...
  4. Aeroland Vs Adeola: Court fixes Sept 18 for Judgment Henry Ojelu Segun Adewale popularly known as Aeroland Lagos State National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ikeja on Thursday...
  5. I won Lagos-West Senate election, Aeroland insists Henry Ojelu Segun Adewale popularly known as Aeroland The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the March 28 Lagos-West Senatorial...
  6. Saraki Sends Lovely Birthday Cake To Senator Solomon Adeola (Pics) Senate President, Bukola Saraki sent a lovely birthday cake to Senator Solomon Adeola (Yayi) who celebrated his birthday yesterday. See...
  7. “Go Back And Wear Uniform” – Senator Yayi Tells Customs Boss, Ali Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola on Thursday asked the Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali to go back and wear his...
  8. K.Solo drops Everyday, as Yayi goes viral Hitmaker and producer extraordinaire, Solomon Oyeniyi, popularly known as K-Solo, has dropped a new anthem ‘EVERYDAY’ featuring Kennis Music Pop...
  9. Ogun govt marks Senator Adeola’s house for demolition Amosun and YAYI The politics of 2019 has begun to rear up in Ogun State as the State Government has...
  10. President Yayi Urges World Leaders To Emulate Jonathan The President of Benin Republic, Boni Yayi, has described President Goodluck Jonathan as a true democrat worthy of emulation by...

< YOHAIG home