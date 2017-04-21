Solomon Adeola “Yayi” & Segun Adewale “Aeroland” Take Political Fight To New Height

Senator Solomon Adeola widely known as “Yayi” and his bitter opponent Segun Adewale popularly address as “Aeroland” have taken political rivalry to new heights. After deep seethed fights in Lagos for political positions, the duo have headed to individual states to become governors.

Yayi as the Solomon Olamilekan is fondly called is seeking to become governor Ogun state. He is widely labelled the most visible contender for the post at press time.

Aeroland has also signified interest to become the governor of Ekiti state.

These developments come on the heels of years of political rivalry in Lagos West that saw Yayi triumph over Aeroland in three general elections for position in House of Representatives and Senate.

‘’their rivalry is peculiar, they always vie for same position…and now they have given it new meaning with this latest twist’’ a source pointed out. ‘’it’s an ego thing..pure ego issue, one would rather not occupy any position than take what he feels is beneath that of his opponent is what i see playing out’’ observed another source.

Observers are however keen to see how the latest chapter of their rivalry play out as they seek to conquer new terrains in battle to be seen as the ‘’better’’ man.