Some Advantages Of The Early Crash Of MMM

Posted January 22, 2017 11:38 am by Comments

Just imagine MMM still playing for another one year, the kinds of havoc it could have wrecked on the economy and the people would be simply catastrophic. It will range from micro and small businesses closing up on large scale, to serious widespread depression, suicides, high blood pressure, hypertension, marriage breakups, large scale dropouts at higher institutions and parents withdrawing their kids to less standard schools, to rise in general poverty level coupled with the current economic recession.
This is because the longer MMM stay around, the more more people get involved, and the more people become greed and put huge amounts of money into it individually.
Thanks to the operator for applying the break on time, the Association of Concerned Good Citizens of Nigeria is grateful.
Imagine if all these people with N500k and above in MMM had decided to partnership with the people who business ideas (but lack start up capital) to start micro, small and medium scale enterprises!
I hope the lesson was learnt until another ten years to come.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. “Advantages Of Early Marriage For Both Men & Women” Getting married early comes with its share of advantages. Early marriages, which were at a time rare, have started becoming...
  2. Why You Should Start Your Pension Plan Early WHY YOU SHOULD START PENSION EARLY? There is a general misconception that retirement planning means paying money into a pension...
  3. “How To Start Pig Farm Business In Nigeria And Its Advantages” Pig farming or piggery as it is fondly called is one of the most lucrative farming practices in Nigeria due...
  4. “5 Advantages And Disadvantages Of Lagos BRT” The Lagos Bus Rapid Transit is also known as Lagos BRT. It was launched in March 2008 and it is...
  5. Kerosene Business In Nigeria: Requirements And How To Get Started Even though most middle and upper-middle class Nigerians prefer cooking with gas,the need for kerosene has not been completely eliminated....
  6. SMEs To CBN: break N220bn bail-out into smaller units Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele Three associations for small and medium enterprises on Monday in Lagos appealed to...
  7. Blogging With Intention: What Is Your Why? BLOGGING WITH INTENTION. WHAT IS YOUR WHY? “He who has a why to live can bear almost any how” –...
  8. Advantages And Disadvantages Of Buying Your Car From Cotonou The car market in Cotonou is arguably the largest automobile market in West Africa as it thrives on Nigeria’s mega...
  9. It’s too early to criticise Buhari –Tobun Hon. Biodun Tobun is a member of Lagos State House of Assembly representing Epe Constituency II. He doubles as Chairman,...
  10. Appointments: ‘It is too early to judge Buhari’ The Ansar- Ud-Deen youth Association of Nigeria (ADYAN), Lagos branch, has risen in defence of President Muhammadu Buhari on the...

< YOHAIG home