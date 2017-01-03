Some Nairalanders Organized A Beach Party In Lagos (Photos, Video)

First of all, We want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your fabulous gesture that made the Nairaland beach party a successful one. It happened exactly the way it was planned and it had indeed brought unity among us all to some extent as we get to see those handsome and beautiful faces behind each sobriquet on Nairaland.

Even though many criticized and made all sorts of demeaning comments about how the party will fail, it ended up in an awesome dimension.

We appreciate all those who supported us with their resources, energy and valuable guidelines that made the Nairaland beach party a grand success. We also thank all the silent organizers who couldn’t make it up to the party due to some circumstances that hindered them.

For all those who missed the fun, below are the pictures and videos where Nairalanders had fun

Thank you all once again



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8lAWacfXr3c