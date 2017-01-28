Some Scary And Disturbing Images And The Stories Behind Them

Posted January 28, 2017 6:38 pm by Comments

A Congolese man stares at the severed hand and foot of his five-year-old daughter because he didn’t meet his daily rubber quota.

She and her mother were killed and then cannibalized.

King Leopold II of Belgium had founded the Congo Free State and had ruled the Congo as a privately owned corporate state for 23 years, between 1885 and 1908. During his reign, the state became a source of great international scandals owing to the violation of human rights through forced labor.

The militiamen of ABIR (Anglo-Belgian India Rubber) Company, which exploited natural rubber resources in the Congo Free State, imposed severe punishments on those who did not meet their daily rubber quota.

They were required to provide the severed hands of anyone they killed or they could be accused of using ammunition, which was imported from Europe at high costs. The photograph taken by Alice Seeley Harris shows a man named Nsala whose daughter’s hand and foot were cut off, after which she was killed along with her mother.

http://www.unbelievable-facts.com/2017/01/disturbing-backstories.html

http://canyouactually.com/scary-pictures-with-horrifying-backstories/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Mother, daughter killed in FESTAC robbery attack At least two persons suspected to be a mother and daughter were feared killed, and others wounded as armed robbery...
  2. 4 Ritualists Arrested In Ijebu Igbo, Ogun With Human Heart (Disturbing Pics) Four ritualists were allegedly arrested with fresh human hearts in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun state. The suspects Nurudeen Adeniyi, 34, Tunde...
  3. Following the Advice of her Friend, Woman Scalds Toddler’s Hand While Trying to Stop her from Thumbsucking A Facebook User, Enemuo Nneka shared disturbing photos of a toddler whose hand was badly burnt after her mother dipped it in...
  4. Strange, scary world of undertakers The mere mention of the word ‘undertakers’ sends jitters down the spine of an average person because it reminds him/her...
  5. Robbers Kill 3 Vigilante Members In Benue State (Disturbing Photo) Three members of the Benue state vigilante group have been killed after suspected armed robbers attacked Okpoga community in Okpokwu...
  6. Mother And Daughter Fight Over Lover In Abuja A mother and her daughter caused a shameful nuisance when they engaged each other in a fight over a lover....
  7. “Poison For Tinubu, Death For Ex-Governor, January 27 Is Scary” – Abuja Prophet 2017: Atiku Will Be Forced Out Of APC, Tinubu May Be Poisoned – Prophet Omale “Ex-Governor to die, banks will...
  8. Dead Body Found Floating In Aba After Heavy Rainfall (Disturbing Photos) Residents of Aba in Abia state -were left shell shocked yesterday after a dead body was found floating after a...
  9. Amarachi Okeh: It’s Never Too Early to Teach Your Children to Be Independent I was going from Opebi to Ojuelegba when I encountered this mother and her little madam on the bus. I...
  10. “Rubber Rice Now In Nigeria”, Woman Who Fell Victim Raises Alarm (Photos) A Nigeria lady explained how she fall victim of rubber Rice which China has been producing for at least four...

< YOHAIG home