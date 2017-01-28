Someone Abandoned A Ferrari F50 In Ibadan (Very Sad Pictures)

Posted January 28, 2017 11:38 pm by Comments

Abandoned Ferrari In Ibadan Spotted Rotting

Word can’t just go through my mouth to punch my keypads as to why this happened. Too much money or lack of maintenance? Don’t buy a plane if you can’t maintain…

This F50 fetches between $ 1 Million and $ 2.5 Million today. Only 349 ever made. One short of the estimated sales figure. Yet this one rots away in Ibadan.

This is an abandoned Ferrari F50, somewhere in Ibadan, rotting away. Successor to the F40 Only 349 units were built. Created to celebrate 50th Anniversary of Ferrari and unveiled in 1995. Simply described as the last F1 engined road car. It had a 4.7Litre V12 mounted at 65°… I could go on and on… but…

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPzndNIh2-Y/?taken-by=tundeonakoya

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Commuters groan as Lagos-Ibadan expressway is abandoned HOPES of many Nigerians on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway have again been swept off, no thanks to the seeming abandonment of...
  2. Ferrari Has Done a Super Job’ – Horner Red Bull team Principal Christian Horner has praised Ferrari’s “super job” to cut the gap to Mercedes and hopes Renault...
  3. My ‘honey pot’ is not for public use — Tonia Ferrari At first sight you would think you need to break the bank to have Tonia Ferrari Okoro sit and have...
  4. Igbinedion’s Daughter Throws Lavish 7th Ferrari Birthday Party For Only Son (Pics) Honorable Omosede Igbinedion, daughter of the Esama of Benin Kingdom, last Sunday threw a lavish birthday to celebrate her only...
  5. Baby Abandoned on Lagos Roadside Dies as Onlookers Take Pictures Instead of Helping A woman, who is said to be mentally unstable, reportedly abandoned her new-born baby by a roadside in Abule Egba....
  6. Formula 1 : Ferrari re-signs Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari have re-signed Kimi Raikkonen as team-mate to Sebastian Vettel for the 2017 Formula 1 season. The 36-year-old’s future had...
  7. Remove abandoned vehicles from roadsides, Reps tell FRSC House of Representatives yesterday mandated the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, and the Ministry of Environment to urgently remove all...
  8. WATCH the teaser video for Yemi Alade’s latest single ‘Ferrari’ Yemi Alade has released the teaser video for her new song Ferrari and judging from the footage released, it promises to...
  9. I have had to strip naked to prove my bum is real – Tonia Ferrari By Ayo Onikoyi Tonia Ferrari Okoro is making waves as a Yoruba actress even though she was born by a...
  10. The Modern Emerging Face Of Ibadan City In Pictures This thread is dedicated to the emerging modern phase of Ibadan, which many people who pass through the huge metropolis...

< YOHAIG home