South-East & South-South Summit Holds In Owerri Today

All is set for the South-East, South-South In­ternational Conference taking place in Owerri on April 18 2017.

The conference is being organised by the South-East/South-South Network, (SES­SNe) a group of pro­fessionals campaigning for the 11 states in the South-East and South-South to form an Eco­nomic Union.

In a press statement issued by the Organ­ising Committee, the group stated that the 11 state governors of the zones, lawmakers, industrialists/manufac­turers and employers of labour, chambers of commerce, profession­als, women groups, religious/community and youth leaders are expected and invited to attend.

According to the statement signed by the groups’ Spokesperson, Mrs Emem Dunn, the theme of the confer­ence is ‘South-East and South-South: Towards Greater Economic Union.’

Issues to be dis­cussed at the confer­ence include: Fiscal Federalism, Economic Integration, Political Integration, address­ing Regional Fears, Mistrust and Political Concerns and Inter-Regional Commerce among the eleven states of the South-South and South-East.

According to SESS­Net, the Forum will give the South-South and South-East states ample opportunity to focus on its natural resources in developing areas of its comparative advantage and ultimately entrench inter-regional trade and commerce.

Lamenting that the region has been stunted by inherent contradic­tions of the Nigerian State, SESSNet further stated that the South-South and South-East regions have enormous potentials in terms of human, economic and natural resources, the largest in Sub Saharan Africa.

The group which is pioneered online, is known for organising and creating advocacy techniques that have become standard in politics, non-profits and the industrial sec­tor globally.

The conference will take place in Owerri, on April 18, 2017.