Special Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter Spotted By A Nairalander In Warri Today
Posted December 24, 2016 9:38 pm by admin Comments
See This Special Keke I Saw In Warri Today.
Real one
Related posts:
- “Keke Rider Robbed & Shot In Warri By Persons He Rendered Help To” (Graphic Pic) This is a true life story that happened yesterday, around 6:20am.Life is so cruel,some young men of the under world...
- 10 Things You Can Relate To If You’ve Enter Boarded A Keke Napep In Lagos Keke Napep is one of the means of public transport in Nigeria. For those who don’t know, Keke means tricycle...
- Tia Mowry confronts KeKe Palmer over her husband? A few days ago, actress Tia Mowry tweeted her disapproval over the way actress Keke Palmer went on interviews to say...
- Alien forces hijacked Warri – Kes Agbosa, Chair, Warri Rebirth Initiative The alien forces, as far as I am concerned, are the Itsekiri, Urhobo and Ijaw, who did not grow up...
- Keke Driver And Passengers On The Run After Bashing A 2016 Rang Rover As seen today on twitter, a user identified as Toby alleged that this happened today. According to him, the tricycle...
- JSS3 Student In Anambra Manufactures “Keke” (Photos) According to Chidiebere Maduafor,a JSS3 student in Anambra constructed tricycle popularly known as Keke.He wrote….. ‘Anambrarians no de carry last...
- Keke Driver Found Dead This Morning In Kakuri, Kaduna (Graphic Photos) A Keke Napep driver was found dead this morning in Kakuri area of kaduna state, the course of his death...
- Checkout This Double Decked Keke (Photo) This double decked Tricycle (Keke) was spotted recently.See invention na.As for me I go like stay for the one wey...
- See What A Keke Operator Did To A Policeman In Uyo (Photos) Earlier today a Keke Napep rider scuffled picture police officer along Oron Road, Uyo because the police officer was accused...
- Meet the Pregnant “Keke Napep” Rider & Entrepreneur Everyone is Talking About Olayinka Adeyemo, a pregnant woman based in Lagos, has been making headlines over the past couple of days due to...
What do you think?