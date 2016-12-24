Special Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter Spotted By A Nairalander In Warri Today

Posted December 24, 2016 9:38 pm by Comments

See This Special Keke I Saw In Warri Today.

Real one

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. “Keke Rider Robbed & Shot In Warri By Persons He Rendered Help To” (Graphic Pic) This is a true life story that happened yesterday, around 6:20am.Life is so cruel,some young men of the under world...
  2. 10 Things You Can Relate To If You’ve Enter Boarded A Keke Napep In Lagos Keke Napep is one of the means of public transport in Nigeria. For those who don’t know, Keke means tricycle...
  3. Tia Mowry confronts KeKe Palmer over her husband? A few days ago, actress Tia Mowry tweeted her disapproval over the way actress Keke Palmer went on interviews to say...
  4. Alien forces hijacked Warri – Kes Agbosa, Chair, Warri Rebirth Initiative The alien forces, as far as I am concerned, are the Itsekiri, Urhobo and Ijaw, who did not grow up...
  5. Keke Driver And Passengers On The Run After Bashing A 2016 Rang Rover As seen today on twitter, a user identified as Toby alleged that this happened today. According to him, the tricycle...
  6. JSS3 Student In Anambra Manufactures “Keke” (Photos) According to Chidiebere Maduafor,a JSS3 student in Anambra constructed tricycle popularly known as Keke.He wrote….. ‘Anambrarians no de carry last...
  7. Keke Driver Found Dead This Morning In Kakuri, Kaduna (Graphic Photos) A Keke Napep driver was found dead this morning in Kakuri area of kaduna state, the course of his death...
  8. Checkout This Double Decked Keke (Photo) This double decked Tricycle  (Keke) was spotted recently.See invention na.As for me I go like stay for the one wey...
  9. See What A Keke Operator Did To A Policeman In Uyo (Photos) Earlier today a Keke Napep rider scuffled picture police officer along Oron Road, Uyo because the police officer was accused...
  10. Meet the Pregnant “Keke Napep” Rider & Entrepreneur Everyone is Talking About Olayinka Adeyemo, a pregnant woman based in Lagos, has been making headlines over the past couple of days due to...

< YOHAIG home