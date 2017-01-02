Sports Minister, Dalung, Spotted Drinking Tea With Bread At Bauchi Motor Park, Jos
Below are photos of Minister of Youths and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung drinking tea with bread at Bauchi Road motor park in Jos, the Plateau state capital.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/solomon-dalung-spotted-drinking-tea.html?m=1
