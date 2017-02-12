SS 2 Student Beats Father To Death While Asleep Over Food

By Uchenna Inya

A 16-year-old boy, Ifeanyichukwu Ejeh, living in Ndiogodo Idoko village, Ishieke community of Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has clubbed his father, Michael Ejeh to death.

Ifeanyichukwu, who is an SS2 student of Community Secondary School, Mbeke in the area, was said to have hit the father severally with a mortar-pestle when the father was asleep shortly after a misunderstanding between them over N1,000 money given to the boy to buy things and cook for the family but which he allegedly used to settle financial requirements in his school.

He thereby committed an offence punishable under section 319(1) cap 33 vol. 1 laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria. Ifeanyi was arraigned in charge No MAB/105/2017 before an Abakaliki Magistarte court at the weekend.

While in the dock, the boy, who pleaded for leniency, blamed his act on a spirit attack. He said he was reading his book in their compound when something suddenly came over him and asked him to kill his father.

He said he regained his senses after committing the crime and saw his father laying in his poll of blood.

But wife of the deceased, Mrs Mary Ejeh a Cross River-based business woman, who admitted she was not around when the incident occurred, said the deceased had given N1, 000 to the suspect for cooking but he used it for his school expenses which annoyed the father, leading to a heated argument between the deceased and his son.

https://newtelegraphonline.com/crime/metro/boy-16-beats-father-death-food/

