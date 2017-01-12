Star Actress, Tonto Dike, Removes Her Husband’s Name From Instagram (See Screenshots)

Seems there is fire on the mountain in Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s home as she has removed her husband’s name "Churchill" and "Mrs" which was on her Instagram page.

The "C" on her Instagram page now stands for her second name, Charity. The "Yummy mummy" tag she put on her Instagram is also missing.

Everything alright?

https://www.instagram.com/tontolet/?hl=en

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/01/tonto-dike-removes-husbands-name-instagram.html