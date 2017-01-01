“Stop Begging For Money When Sick!”: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs

If you don’t know Bisi, then you are new in socials. Bisi Alimi is a gay right activist and he has called on Nigerian celebrities to drop the habit of begging for money whenever they fall ill. Alimi, who stated this on Saturday via his Instagram page said the act was “shameful”.

[b]“This morning I woke up thinking about the evolving shameful pattern of #Nigeria celebrities begging ordinary Nigerians for help when they are sick. This month alone, I have come across about 3 this month. This act of begging represents the bigger picture of what needs to change in Nigeria. I mean in a country of 180m people, is that not one single person has come up with the idea of providing health insurance for celebrities?

Or these celebs are just so stupid and blinded by their fame and thought that it will last forever and hence failed to plan for their future? Or is there an issue of trust that, Nigerians as people has failed to trust each other enough to trust an insurance company with their money? What happened to celebrities networks? Why can’t these people help each other out? Why always begging the poor ordinary people for money? The same thing the pastors do 365 days of every year.

This has to stop, as a people and a nation we can’t continue to allow this bullshit to continue, it is shameful just like the project call Nigeria.

