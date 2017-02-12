Sultan Of Sokoto, Others Pray For President Buhari’s Safe Return (Photos)

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola on Sunday joined Muslims in Osun State to offer special prayer for the nation, particularly for quick recovery and safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country.

The prayer which took place at the secretariat of the Osun State Muslim Community in Osogbo, capital of Osun State was organised in honour of the Deputy President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) who is also the President of Muslim Ummah of South-West, (MUSWEN), Dr Sakariyau Olayiwola Babalola.

