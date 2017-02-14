Supporters Of President Buhari On Solidarity Protest On The Streets Of Abuja (Pics)
Posted February 14, 2017
Some Supporters of President Buhari on solidarity are currently protesting with the government on the streets of Abuja.
The photos were shared by a facebook user, Inibehe Effiong
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/supporters-of-president-buhari-on.html
