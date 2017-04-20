“Suspended SGF Did This To Mock Nigerians Before Leaving Aso Rock” – Kperogi (Pic)

Posted April 20, 2017

This is what PROF. FAROOQ KPEROGI has to say on this…

How did we end up with a man like this as Secretary to the Government of the Federation? The man clearly doesn’t have his head screwed on right–literally. In this photo, Babachir David Lawal is mocking Nigerians who think anything will come out of his "suspension" and "investigation." He had earlier mockingly asked reporters "Who is presidency?" Judgment day for this boor can’t come soon enough! Let’s wait and see.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10102458420258370&id=47904265&ref=content_filter

What do you think?

