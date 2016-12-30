TB Joshua’s Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video)

Controversial Prophet, T.B. Joshua, has released a new prophecy about President Buhari’s administration in 2017.

“President Buhari will do everything to reject devaluation of the naira – which is a good idea from a good leader.

But there will be overwhelming pressure from above him which he will not be able to resist.

Everyone has a portion to be blamed. Let us share the blame and move the country forward.

My president, President Buhari has good intentions. A king’s intention cannot be carried out properly without the support of his subjects.

He needs your support to lead us out of the valley. Nigeria, we are in a valley. It is not our president that put us in the valley but generations.

Nigerians, support and pray for your leader. The future of this country is crying for help."

