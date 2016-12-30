TB Joshua’s Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video)

Posted December 30, 2016 12:38 pm by Comments

Controversial Prophet, T.B. Joshua, has released a new prophecy about President Buhari’s administration in 2017.

“President Buhari will do everything to reject devaluation of the naira – which is a good idea from a good leader.

But there will be overwhelming pressure from above him which he will not be able to resist.

Everyone has a portion to be blamed. Let us share the blame and move the country forward.

My president, President Buhari has good intentions. A king’s intention cannot be carried out properly without the support of his subjects.

He needs your support to lead us out of the valley. Nigeria, we are in a valley. It is not our president that put us in the valley but generations.

Nigerians, support and pray for your leader. The future of this country is crying for help."

Watch the video:


http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6FmlwlnDP8

PROPHETIC MESSAGE FOR 2017 | Prophet T.B. Joshua
What does the future hold for you in 2017? What will happen around the world? Is there going to be change? In what way – positive or negative?

Prophet T.B. Joshua warns us in this inspiring message that satan uses our difficult circumstances to draw us into sin but as a Christian, ‘Your Faith Will Not Fail’.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1323118277808945&id=103470916440360

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. “I Predicted France Terror Attack” – T.B. Joshua (Video) Following the fresh terror attack in France which left over 80 persons dead, a video has surfaced on YouTube about...
  2. 2017 Budget’ll take Nigeria out of economic woods – Buhari Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday said the 2017 Appropriation Bill that he will present to the joint...
  3. Buhari vows to eradicate polio by 2017 President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to eradicate polio in Nigeria by 2017, even as the country marked two years of...
  4. 2017 Budget ‘ll not be padded, Buhari vows Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday promised to ensure that the 2017 Budget is not padded like was...
  5. Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka: ‘Prophetic’ spanner in the works   It was a twist and unexpected fate for President Goodluck Jonathan when a renowned. Catholic priest based in Enugu,...
  6. Businessman dies hours after ‘prophetic’ Xmas Facebook post In a strange twist of fate that has sent the Nigerian online community into shock, a businessman, Egheomhanre Eyieyien, hours...
  7. T.B Joshua Rejects Offering Of $1000 From Swiss Woman. See Why (Pics, Video) A woman who came all the way from Switzerland in a wheel chair and received her healing during the Colombia...
  8. BUHARI PRESENTS N7.298TN 2017 BUDGET President Muhammadu Buhari has presented a N7.298 trillion 2017 budget. Buhari while presenting the budget at the Senate on Wednesday...
  9. RCCG set for ‘Riding on Prophetic Wings’ 2015 The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 38 Headquarters, is set to commence the Year 2015 edition of its...
  10. 2017 Budget Will End Nigeria’s Economic Woes – President Buhari ABUJA—President Muhammadu Buhari last night expressed optimism that the proposed 2017 budget would not end the current economic recession facing...

< YOHAIG home