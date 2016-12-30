TB Joshua’s Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video)
Controversial Prophet, T.B. Joshua, has released a new prophecy about President Buhari’s administration in 2017.
“President Buhari will do everything to reject devaluation of the naira – which is a good idea from a good leader.
But there will be overwhelming pressure from above him which he will not be able to resist.
Everyone has a portion to be blamed. Let us share the blame and move the country forward.
My president, President Buhari has good intentions. A king’s intention cannot be carried out properly without the support of his subjects.
He needs your support to lead us out of the valley. Nigeria, we are in a valley. It is not our president that put us in the valley but generations.
Nigerians, support and pray for your leader. The future of this country is crying for help."
Watch the video:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6FmlwlnDP8
PROPHETIC MESSAGE FOR 2017 | Prophet T.B. Joshua
What does the future hold for you in 2017? What will happen around the world? Is there going to be change? In what way – positive or negative?
Prophet T.B. Joshua warns us in this inspiring message that satan uses our difficult circumstances to draw us into sin but as a Christian, ‘Your Faith Will Not Fail’.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1323118277808945&id=103470916440360
What do you think?