Teachers Recruitment Exercise : Akwa Ibom Recalls Sacked 5000 Teachers

Posted February 10, 2017 4:38 pm by Comments

Sacked teachers given another opportunity

In keeping to the assurances that, the affected persons in the cancelled 2015 Teachers Recruitment Exercise shall be given another opportunity to defend their suitability and ability to teach in the State’s Public Schools, the State Governor, Mr. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, has approved the scheduling of the screening exercise as follows:

Date: Saturday, 11th February, 2017

Venues and subject areas are as follows:

(1) Aka Community Secondary School, off Aka Road opposite champion Breweries, Uyo, for candidates in the following subjects areas: Business Studies, Government, Economics, Commerce, Christian Religious Knowledge, Physical and Health Education, Guidance and Counseling, Computer Science, Civil Education, Music, Basic Technology, Fine Arts and Agricultural Science;
(2) Community Comprehensive Secondary School, Four Towns, Uyo, for candidates in the following subject areas: History, French, Geography, Home Economics, Social Studies, Basic Sciences, Accounts, English Language and Chemistry;
(3) Uyo High School, Oron Road, Uyo for: Biology, Mathematics and Physics.

Time: All the venues shall open by 7.30am for accreditation which will stop by 9.am prompt.

The affected persons are to appear at the respective screening venues of their subject areas for written examination with writing materials including HB pencil and original copy of the Appointment Letter which serves as the entry pass into the screening venues.

Government wishes to assure all the affected ‘teachers’ that there is no intention to forcefully collect the appointment letters from participants during this exercise as currently being insinuated by some disgruntled persons. It is also instructive to note that screening is a continuous exercise for all workers in the State Public Service.

Non-candidates for the screening exercise are warned to stay away from the examination venues as loitering shall not be tolerated.
http://politicsngr.com/teachers-recruitment-exercise-akwa-ibom-recalls-sacked-5000-teachers/
cc : lalasticlala

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Governor Udom Cancels Recruitment Of 5000 Teachers In Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel has directed the cancellation of the recruitment of 5,000 teachers conducted by the State Secondary Education Board...
  2. Akwa Ibom to screen, reabsorb 5,000 sacked teachers The Akwa Ibom government will reabsorb the 5,000 teachers sacked last October on ground of alleged fake credentials and other irregularities...
  3. Enugu teachers recruitment suffers setback as Assembly orders fresh exercise Plan by Enugu State to recruit about 2000 to fill up vacancies in its primary education system has suffered a...
  4. Why we sacked 5,000 teachers recruited by Akpabio – Akwa Ibom governor The recruitment was hurriedly done in the last days of the Godswill Akpabio administration. The post Why we sacked 5,000...
  5. Primary School Teachers In Kwara State Goes On Strike, While Sec. Sch Teachers Continue Lectures Before you say how, the State Government does not owe secondary school teachers, they only owe primary school teachers. Teachers...
  6. Sacked FUTA staff school teachers want VC removed THE crisis over the sack of 45 teachers of the Federal University of Technology, Akure. staff primary school took a...
  7. Enugu Assembly reverses self on recruitment of 2,000 teachers By Francis Igata ENUGU—The Enugu State House of Assembly, yesterday, reversed itself when it called on the Commissioner for Education,...
  8. Cross River Textile Factory Concludes Recruitment Screening Exercise Final screening for the would-be employees of the Cross River Garment and Textile Factory has been concluded across the 18...
  9. Have Mercy On Sacked Teachers, NUT Tells Ogun State Govt The national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) is begging for clemency for the sacked members of the...
  10. Cross River Govt. Approves Recruitment of 1,000 Teachers The Cross River State Government is giving employment opportunities to its unemployed citizens across different sectors of the economy. The...

< YOHAIG home