Teachers Recruitment Exercise : Akwa Ibom Recalls Sacked 5000 Teachers

Sacked teachers given another opportunity



In keeping to the assurances that, the affected persons in the cancelled 2015 Teachers Recruitment Exercise shall be given another opportunity to defend their suitability and ability to teach in the State’s Public Schools, the State Governor, Mr. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, has approved the scheduling of the screening exercise as follows:

Date: Saturday, 11th February, 2017

Venues and subject areas are as follows:

(1) Aka Community Secondary School, off Aka Road opposite champion Breweries, Uyo, for candidates in the following subjects areas: Business Studies, Government, Economics, Commerce, Christian Religious Knowledge, Physical and Health Education, Guidance and Counseling, Computer Science, Civil Education, Music, Basic Technology, Fine Arts and Agricultural Science;

(2) Community Comprehensive Secondary School, Four Towns, Uyo, for candidates in the following subject areas: History, French, Geography, Home Economics, Social Studies, Basic Sciences, Accounts, English Language and Chemistry;

(3) Uyo High School, Oron Road, Uyo for: Biology, Mathematics and Physics.

Time: All the venues shall open by 7.30am for accreditation which will stop by 9.am prompt.

The affected persons are to appear at the respective screening venues of their subject areas for written examination with writing materials including HB pencil and original copy of the Appointment Letter which serves as the entry pass into the screening venues.

Government wishes to assure all the affected ‘teachers’ that there is no intention to forcefully collect the appointment letters from participants during this exercise as currently being insinuated by some disgruntled persons. It is also instructive to note that screening is a continuous exercise for all workers in the State Public Service.

Non-candidates for the screening exercise are warned to stay away from the examination venues as loitering shall not be tolerated.

http://politicsngr.com/teachers-recruitment-exercise-akwa-ibom-recalls-sacked-5000-teachers/

cc : lalasticlala