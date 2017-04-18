Tecno Camon CX: “My Unboxing Experience In Pictures”

Hey All grin

I got to unwrap this beauty last week.
I give it to Tecno, when it comes to packaging and aestethics, they try.

Lately, I’ve been exposed to some smartphone brands that do not operate in Nigeria and when it comes to Packaging, Tecno stands out.

A round of applause for them cheesy

Okay, to the business of the day.

We see a shift from what we know of the C9.
The back of the phone has a metal build.

There’s the fingerprint scanner.

And the pouch is very different from what we are used to from Tecno mobile.

Even the shape of the SIM ejector pin is different this time.

I saw two flash lights beside the secondary camera and something that looks like a ringer flashlight at the rear camera…this is in addition to the usual camera lens.

Now, I understand why some folks were spreading rumours that the CX has four cameras.

Talking about the feel of the phone. Well, if I say I’m not impressed, I’m lying.

One thing I wasn’t happy about was the idea of sacrificing one simslot for SD card.
Like seriously angry

I aired out my complaint and I was taught how to merge SD card and internal memory on a one time basis. More on this later.

There’s one speaker at the bottom right hand corner, but the sound it produces gives impression there are speakers on all sides of the phone. More on this later.

The earpiece is the normal type. I have decided not to use it. grin

The charger is a 2.0A type. Means enough battery juice in a short time.

There’s no physical key.

Generally, in terms of design, I see major improvements.

Will same be said about it’s performance? Please stay tuned to this moniker for more information.

For now, I’ll just let the pictures do the rest of the talking.

Have a fabulous week Dearieskiss

What do you think?

