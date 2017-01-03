Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos
Tunji Balogun aka Tee Billz, the husband of ROC nation artiste, Tiwa Savage has finally gotten his family back on track after a crazy 2016 that saw him battling depression with the aid of a counsellor after a social media meltdown that almost crippled his marriage.
The talent manager shared a new year snap with his adorable son, baby Jamil who looked too glad to be hanging out with his dad..
See below…
