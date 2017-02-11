Terrible Accident Along Potiskum Road. Anybody Knows The Victims? (Photos)
Posted February 11, 2017 7:38 pm by admin Comments
According to Mohammed,a terrible accident happened yesterday along Potiskum.He wrote…..
‘Innalillahi wainnailehi rajuun accident just now along potiskum road any 1 know dis number pls share it allahu akbar’
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/accident-along-potiskum-roadpics.html
Related posts:
- Who Knows These Victims Of A Terrible Accident After Abaji, Abuja Road? According to Musa who shared the story yesterday,a terrible accident happened yesterday after Abaji,Abuja road.The occupants of the vehicle survived...
- Civilian JTF Member Dies In A Fatal Road Accident (Photos) According to Shettima who shared the sad story,a civilian JTF member died yesterday in a road accident.He wrote…. ‘today we...
- Fatal Accident Along Elele Road, Rivers, Many Killed & Injured (Graphic Pics) According to Orlumatic Endurance/AFN,a fatal accident involving RTC bus happened along Isiokpo Elele road, Rivers State yesterday.Many were killed while...
- Terrible Car Accident Along Games Village Expressway, Abuja (Photos) A terrible car accident i just witness is on believable, a roadside mechanic on a very high speed hard an...
- Students Returning From School Involved In Accident In Enugu, Many Injured (Pics) According to Flanklin who lives in Enugu that shared the photos,students returning from school yesterday were involved in accident at...
- 16 People Burnt Dead In Terrible Accident Along Abaji-Lokoja Highway (Graphic Pics) The photos were shared by Basheer Musa on Facebook on August 5th.According to him,16 people lost their lives in a...
- Husband & Wife Burnt Beyond Recognition, Die In Fatal Accident In Delta (Pics) According to Ossai who shared the sad news,husband and his wife died yesterday in a fatal accident that happened in...
- The car somersaulted but he escaped unhurt! Wife narrates how her husband survived a terrible accident (photos) Christie Onesimus Anzolo, took to social media to share her testimony, narrating how her husband and others not only survived,...
- Car Summersaults In Terrible Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge (Pictured) An accident occoured on 3rd mainland bridge causing some traffic. Reports have it that the speeding vehicle Summersaulted in a...
- Delta State Politician Escapes Death In A Terrible Motor Accident (Photos) Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/01/16/delta-state-politician-escapes-death-in-a-nasty-motor-accident/ The friends of a Delta State politician, Hon Eghrudje Ejiro, are filled with thanks and praises to God...
What do you think?