Tesla Pickup Truck Is On The Way (Picture)

Elon Musk is pretty keen on adding a pickup truck to the Tesla line-up. Hence, Tesla plans to reveal an electric pickup truck within the next 2 years.

The truck name is assumed to be Model P and this picture is a rendered image.

Elon Musk said..

“I am quite keen on building a truck and I think there’s a lot one can do with truck technology.”

“One of the things that I think should be present in trucks is something like an air suspension that dynamically adjusts the load and sorta keeps the angle of the truck correct and the ride height even and adjust the dampening in real-time.”

“I think it’s possible to produce a really well handling truck that feels good at any load point. That would be really great.”

The Tesla Pickup Truck is definitely going to be a hit.. What do you think?

