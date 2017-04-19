The 5 Greatest Captains Of Nigeria’s Super Eagles (Photos)

ETIM HENSHAW – First Captain of the Nigerian Team

Etim Henshaw was a notable Nigerian football player who was skipper of Marine FC when the football club won the first Nigerian F.A. cup. He was also the captain of the Nigerian team that toured England in 1949. After the tour along with another notable player, Teslim Balogun, he was able to generate interest among English teams especially from a Cardiff football club.

He died in the city of Calabar, the capital of Cross River State, Nigeria at the ripe old age of 89

http://nigerianwiki.com/Etim_Henshaw