“The Choice”: 40 Brides Take Over The Streets Of Owerri, Imo State (Photos)

Posted April 21, 2017 5:38 pm by Comments

Residents were surprised and confused to see over 40 brides walking on the road in their wedding gowns this afternoon in Owerri, Imo state. It was later discovered that the ladies were posing for a photo-shoot for an upcoming movie ‘The Choice’. It was further revealed that authorities shut down the First Inland Road for the photo-shoot. See photos below;

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/confusion-as-over-40-brides-take-over.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Young Lady From Anambra State Found Roaming The Streets In Ondo State (Photos) A lady identified as Chimuanya Debora Nzewi from Nnewi Local government in Anambra state was seen roaming at Ikare junction...
  2. Hungry Man Collapses In The Middle Of A Highway In Owerri (Photos) A good Samaritan has narrated how he rescued a man who was laying unconscious in the middle of a major...
  3. Lady Offers Different Services To Her Man In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos We have seen different types of pre-wedding photo but this is really different… This soon-to-be couple who are trending online...
  4. Lola Brides launches Website with a Lovely Photo Shoot England-based Lola Brides started off as an Instagram page, posting inspirational bridal images. This November 1, the brand grew a leap...
  5. Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Pilot And His Fiancee In A Private Jet Here are trending photos of an aviation-themed pre-wedding shoot. A Nigerian pilot identified as John Ayerume and his lovely heartthrob...
  6. Couple Take Their Pre-Wedding Photos To The Toilet This is really different! A Nigerian couple Adekunle and Olatadun is trending on Instagram after deciding to take their pre-wedding...
  7. BN Bridal: Brides and Babies 2016 Preview Collection Nigerian wedding brand Brides and Babies is off to a great start this 2016! They have done a fine job...
  8. Check Out The Public Display By This Couple In Their Pre-Wedding Photos A couple have got themselves trending on Instagram after deciding to take their pre-wedding shoot to the streets of Lagos....
  9. Nnamdi Kanu’s Pretty Sister Weds Today In Abia State (Photos) Princess Chinwe Kanu, the younger sister of the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB -got married traditionally in style...
  10. Kenyan Millionaire, Javan Bidogo Wed’s Two Friends Same Weekend (Photos) Photos of a A Kenyan millionaire, Javan Bidogo, spent millions in lavish weddings for his two brides on the same...

< YOHAIG home