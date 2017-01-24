The Construction Of 2-Bedroom Twin Flats In Calabar (Photos)
Posted January 24, 2017 7:38 am by admin Comments
While still looking for money to complete the Ugep project. Someone was ready to sell an uncompleted twin flats in calabar for a little above N4m only. So we paused the Ugep project and begun the Calabar project.
Let’s ride . . .
Related posts:
- Gov. Amosun Rewards Street Sweeper, Traffic Officer & Others with 2 Bedroom Flats Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has awarded a traffic warden, a street sweeper and three other civil servants each with...
- Twin Sisters Marry Twin Brothers In Ghana (Photos) Somewhere in Ghana last Saturday, a set of twin sisters and twin brothers got married. See more beautiful photos from...
- Construction: Ogun govt presents keys of 24 flats to displaced families Ogun State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite has presented keys of 24 units of two bedroom flats...
- Awww, Twin babies born May 1st in Calabar (photos) Here are photos of a beautiful set of twins a LIB reader’s friend’s wife delivered this morning May 1st in...
- The Development Hub offers elegant and affordable Units of 2 and 3 Bedroom flats in Lagos Our Commercial Cities, Especially Lagos ranks among Africa’s priciest cities for cost-of –living, while medium income Nigerians and young people...
- We ‘re ready for probe, says Calabar dredging project chief Managing Director, Calabar Channel Management Limited (CCM), Mr. Bart Van Eenoo has declared that his company has nothing to hide...
- Calabar Light Rail ready for use Calabar Light Rail The multi-billion Naira Calabar Light rail project, the first in Nigeria, would soon be inaugurated by President...
- See Photos From The Unveiling Of Calabar Mall Source: http://brainnewsng.com/see-photos-from-the-unveiling-of-calabar-mall/ By Eyo Nse, Calabar Mall, also known as Spar Calabar Mall was officially launch on Wednesday 6 July...
- FG Commences Rehabilitation Work On Calabar-Ogoja Highway (Photos) The Federal Ministry of Works has begun repair and rehabilitation work on the Mbok axis of the Calabar-Ogoja Federal Highway....
- $1. 8 million Four Pillars PLUS Project launched in Calabar In a bid to increase the capacity of participating boys and girls to learn, exercise agency, protect their health, graduate...
What do you think?