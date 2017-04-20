The ‘Death Trap’ Called Abuja-Okene-Benin Highway (Photos)

Despite the billions of naira budgeted on this road over the years till today the road still remain a threat to human life.

Innocent tax payers whose money is being budgeted for the rehabilitation of the road spend hours on the road.

The alarming rate of accident on this road is so high. Who are those involved in the accident? Innocent tax payers.

Is this how we are going to continue as a people and as a country?

Billions were budgeted on airport runway mostly used by our rich politicians and the deadline was meant. What happens to the road being used by the ordinary man? Decades are used for the rehabilitation yet they remain in same deadly conditions.

If we continue to celebrate our oppressors (politicians) past and present, APC and PDP, we as a people will forever remain in this mess. It’s time we wake up and take up the mantle and fight our collective enemies…. They are all the same.