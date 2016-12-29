The Matharoo Sisters Apologize To Otedola, See Full Transcript (Video)

The Matharoo sisters (Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo) have apologized to victims of their website, ”Naijagistlive.com” and ”Naijagistlive.co”.

A few hours ago, in a video published on youtube published by Politics Nigeria , the Canadian sisters are seen admitting to being the owners of damaging website, NaijaGistLive.com.

They apologized to Mr. Otedola and his family and also other petitioners they had written damaging stories about.

The sisters were heard saying;

”We apologize to Femi Otedola and family, especially his wife and children, all the other people and every other petitioners. We created a platform called NaijaGistLive.com and .co, where people can send it stories, close friends or associates of people being written about. The intention was not to hurt anyone or to extort anyone as we have not received any money from this website. The money went to Babatunde Oyebode of Hustle Ink. We are again very sorry and we ensure all other petitioner that we will not have any affiliation or whatsoever with this website or any other website that has to do with this. We promise not to say anything of the contrary to what we are saying now, we volunteered to make this video and not under duress as we are aware of the damages done to people.”



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdAWeGYJTnA

http://politicsngr.com/matharoo-sisters-apologize-trying-blackmail-femi-otedola/