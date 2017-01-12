The Moment President Buhari’s Photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, Met Obama (Photo)

Bayo Omoboriowo:

He shook my hands and gave me a pat on my back as he was told I look like him……..don’t mind the face I made, i was star-struck. @barackobama made Presidency look so cool and his style of leadership has inspired a lot of us in the political landscape. My photography today and the way I work has been influenced due to a serious study of this man through his videos and images by @petesouza . I just want to say thank you for serving America and thank you for the privilege to have this image with you….. I would never forget this day. Thanks to @annaruch of the @whitehouse photo office for sending this photographs through as captured by @petesouza since I was with my camera and couldn’t have had this image if they didn’t help. #letsdomore #yeswecan #yeswedid #whitehouse