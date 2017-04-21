‘The New Market Is Too Far’ – Mainlanders Decry Location Of New Mile 12 Market

The Akinwunmi Ambode led Lagos State Government (LASG) recently announced that it had commenced the construction of the new Mile 12 market located at Imota in Ikorodu, Lagos.
LASG embarked on the construction exercise months after it earlier announced that marketers at the existing Mile 12 market, Kosofe would be relocated to a new site in Imota.
When InsideMainland visited the site, construction workers were going about their activities. A worker on site who identified himself as David told our correspondent, “as you can see, work has commenced on the project. We have laid the foundation and done the necessary assessment here.”
On when the new market would be ready for use, the source said “work just started and I don’t have much details on that. You can meet my ‘ogas’ at the Ministry for more comments.”
Meanwhile, residents of the axis who spoke to InsideMainland expressed their fears on the location of the market. The area is majorly populated by Hausas who settled in that part of the community to breed cattles and do other forms of businesses.

