The Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is set to recruit additional 10,000 personnel into the service.

This was according to the agency’s Commandant General, Abdullahi Muhammadu Gana, who made the disclosure during the decoration of 10 senior officers promoted from the rank of Commandant to Assistant Commandant General at the Civil Defence Academy in Abuja.

Gana noted that the request for the additional personnel was: “In order to meet up with the demands from different Ministries, Department and Agencies of government seeking for deployment of the Corps personnel.”

He further clarified that the request was in accordance with the demand from the Ministry of Agriculture to provide security for a proposed 200 cattle ranches by the Federal Government.

