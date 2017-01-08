The Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin

Posted January 8, 2017 4:38 pm by Comments

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is set to recruit additional 10,000 personnel into the service.

This was according to the agency’s Commandant General, Abdullahi Muhammadu Gana, who made the disclosure during the decoration of 10 senior officers promoted from the rank of Commandant to Assistant Commandant General at the Civil Defence Academy in Abuja.

Gana noted that the request for the additional personnel was: “In order to meet up with the demands from different Ministries, Department and Agencies of government seeking for deployment of the Corps personnel.”

He further clarified that the request was in accordance with the demand from the Ministry of Agriculture to provide security for a proposed 200 cattle ranches by the Federal Government.

http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/01/nscdc-recruitment-of-10000-set-to-begin.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Civil Defence To Recruit Additional 10,000 Personnel The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Abdullahi Muhammadu Gana has requested for additional 10,000...
  2. NSCDC partners Russia’s Ministry of Civil Defence The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana, on Wednesday said the Corps would partner...
  3. Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ranks And Salary Structure – Nigerian Infopedia Ranks in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) NSCDC is a para-military agency in Nigeria empowered by lay...
  4. 10,000 civil defence corps for Edo guber poll Civil Defence Corps Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says 10,000 of its personnel will be deployed for the...
  5. NSCDC deploys 25,000 personnel to beef up security for Easter Mr Abdullahi Muhammadu, the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has directed the deployment of 25,000...
  6. Sallah: NSCDC deploys 40,000 personnel for security Commandant-General of NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Muhammadu, has directed the...
  7. Civil Defence Corps official arrested over pistol ownership AN operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC has been arrested in Enugu for allegedly being in...
  8. NSCDC deploys 5,000 personnel to North-East — Commandant-General Abdullahi Gana, the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said that 5,000 of its personnel has been...
  9. Eid-el-Fitr: NSCDC deploys 2,500 personnel in Kwara Commandant-General of NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara, said on Sunday that it...
  10. Civil Defence boss disowns Facebook Accounts The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has disowned Facebook Account in the name of the Commandant General Abdullahi...

< YOHAIG home