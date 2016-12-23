The Origin Of Jollof Rice

Posted December 23, 2016 8:38 am by Comments

The Origin Of Jollof Rice

You might be shocked to discover that the much revered jollof rice which has generated debates, both online and offline between Ghanaians and Nigerians actually belong to neither countries. (I find this piece interesting though grin)

Jollof rice is one of the most common dishes in Western Africa, consumed throughout the region including Senegal, Gambia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Togo, Cameroon, Mali and Ghana. There are several regional variations in name and ingredients, with non-local versions regarded as "inauthentic". The name Jollof rice derives from the name of the Wolof people, though now called theibou dienn or benachin. In French-speaking areas, it is called riz au gras. Despite the variations, the dish is "mutually intelligible" across the region, and has spread along with the diaspora to become the best known African dish outside the continent.

The points of origin of the dish are mostly debated among Ghanaians and Nigerians, since both countries claim to be the origin of jollof rice. Jollof rice is typically seen as a culturally sensitive issue between Nigerians and Ghanaians. Based on its name, the origins of Jollof rice can be traced to the Senegambian region that was ruled by the Jolof Empire. Food and agriculture historian James C. McCann considers this claim plausible given the popularity of rice in the upper Niger valley, but considers it unlikely that the dish could have spread from Senegal to its current range since such a diffusion is not seen in "linguistic, historical or political patterns". Instead he proposes that the dish spread with the Mali empire, especially the Djula tradespeople who dispersed widely to the regional commercial and urban centers, taking with them economic arts of "blacksmithing, small-scale marketing, and rice agronomy" as well as the religion of Islam.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jollof_rice

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. World Jollof Rice Day: The Creativity Of Jollof Rice In Pictures Powered by the unparalleled Discretion of a cook..These are the creativity of our 4Eva loving Jollof Nairaland...
  2. Customs intercepts container of Jollof Rice, others from India The Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted a 20ft container of “READY TO EAT FOODS” like Egusi...
  3. What do you do When Your Jollof Rice Goes Missing? Watch Episode 5 of “Hot Pepper” Hot Pepper is back with Episode 5! The Web TV series is a lighthearted revenge guide. In Episode 5 we...
  4. Busayo Oderinde: The Nigerian Versus Ghanaian Jollof Rice Debate I am not exactly a social media guru or aficionado.  I am more of an observer and can’t be bothered...
  5. Containers of Jollof Rice,Yam Porridge from India- Custom The Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted a 20ft container of “READY TO EAT FOODS’’ like Egusi...
  6. “I Don’t Think I Could Be With Any Woman Who Can’t Cook Jollof Rice” – Jidenna I Don’t Think I Could Be With Any Woman Who Cant Run a.Business and cook Jollof rice –Jidenna. Do you...
  7. Free jollof rice for 200 Receive an instant Jollof Rice meal when you refill your cooking cylinders at the listed OOando stations from Sat. Aug...
  8. If you can’t pound yam and cook jollof rice, you’re not a real woman” – Toyin Lawani Fashion Designer Toyin Lawani has a word for women who can’t pound yam or cook Jollof rice outdoors. She shared...
  9. Osisiye Tafa: Ghana Has Everything…. But Jollof Rice Recently, I was in the land of the Black Star. A couple of things hit me. First was the trust....
  10. Customs Seizes Jollof Rice, Yam Porridge, Ogbono & Egusi Soup Imported From India Lagos – The Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a 20ft container of “READY TO...

< YOHAIG home