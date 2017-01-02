“The Root Of Christmas Is Demonic” – Pastor Daniel Olukoya Of MFM

The founder of Mountain of Fire Ministries, MFM, Pastor D.K. Olukoya says he and his church members don’t celebrate Christmas because it’s “demonic.”

Speaking during the New Year service, the General overseer said, “In Mountain of Fire, we don’t celebrate Christmas because the root is demonic.”

“It is on scriptural records that Jesus Christ, when winding up his mission of salvation about two thousand years ago, expressed his ambivalence about finding faith in the world when he returns.

“He must have seen with precision the impending decadence awaiting Christendom after his departure.”

“Be careful what you say about a man of God,” he added.