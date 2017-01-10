The Slowest Cars In The World

Have you ever wondered what is the slowest car in the world and how it looks like? Most likely the thought of that have hardly cross your mind. This is because most people are largely interested in the speed of a car which often times translates to it’s cost. Well, there are dozens of slow (creeping) Cars from around the world some manufactured by well known car brands. The reasons why some of these cars are produce are actually to improve fuel efficiency and be environmentally friendly. The technology employed are different from your everyday cars as those have failed the above reasons hence the need to key into these alternative cheap source of power. They run on Hybrid power or electric motor.

So, how do we define or judge a car to be slow? Lets say a car whose maximum or top speed is less than 80 mph and /or is acceleration is less than 60 mph in 30 secs is slow. The axiom that ‘driving the slowest car fast is far better than driving the fastest car slow on a busy day’ which may be true is sometimes the selling point for these slow animals.

Here is the list of 10 cars that are slow that you may never have heard of:

10. Nissan Versa Note SR

109 hp

This car takes up to 10.3 secs to hit 60 mph. If you are looking for a sport car with speed, then you have a wrong pick though it looks pretty sporty.

9. Mitsubishi i-Miew

66 hp

Top speed is 80 mph though it gets to 13.4 secs to reach 60 mph.

8. Fiat Qubo Natural Power 1.4

76 hp

Some cars can be deceiving judging by their looks and this car is an example of a car in that category. 60 mph in 17.7 secs is pretty slow.

7. Daimler Smart CDI

61 hp

This is a two passenger seat car with rear engine, rear wheel drive. It sprints to 60 mph in 19.5 secs.

6. Hindustan Ambassador 1.5 DS 7

52 hp

This brand found in Indian gets to 80 mph in 28 secs. So when next you get to Indian, please do not concentrate yourself on just the good cars you will see there. just don’t miss a chance to travel in this car.

5. Tata Nano

37 hp

Tata have so many make in Nigeria but this model is not one of them. The reason is not far fetch; a slow car. Taking 29.4 secs to achieve just 60 mph from 0 is a poor rating. It’s fuel economy is something to desire.

4. Mia Electric Car

13 hp

With 30 secs to reach 60 mph this can be compensated with the 3 hours it takes to charge full using electricity.

3. Renault Twizy

17 hp

This car doesn’t get to 60 mph no matter how hard you try. That is how bad it can get.

2. Aixam Coupe

5.6 hp

Single seated, secure, safe, slow and stylish. top speed clocks 30 mph. This car is very suitable for first time drivers as it has undergone several safety test.

And now our featured presentation

1. Peel P50

3.35 hp

$ 17,000-$ 20000

Manufactured by Peel Engineering

The size of this car is 45 inch in height and 41 inch in width with a space for ‘1 adult and 1 shopping bag’ according to the specification. The speed is just 30 mph. Well you shouldn’t be surprise when people on bare foot overtake you and your toy.

Lastly, this car lack the reverse gear and is not allowed in public in some countries. So before you buy check with your local authorities.

www.rilnetnigeria.com/2016/12/23/slowest-cars-world/