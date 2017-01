These Kids Disappeared On Their Way To School In Kafanchan, Southern Kaduna

As shared by Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP EBONG EYIBIO, who is the Area Commander of Kafanchan, Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State:

THESE CHILDREN, SUCCESS JOSEPH 7YRS & GODWIN JOSEPH 5YRS, ARE SAID TO HAVE DISAPPEARED ON THEIR WAY TO SCHOOL, ST MARY PRIMARY SCHOOL, KAFANCHAN. IF SEEN REPORT TO THE NEARBY POLICE STATION PLEASE.

