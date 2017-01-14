Things To Consider Before Saying “Yes, I Do” – By Miss Nairaland, Lanicky

Many people are so carried away by hustling and bustling of marriage… They are so in love with the idea of happily ever after..that they forget that if proper care is not taken, their marriage might not end up being the bed of rose they’ve been dreaming of.

You see them upload pre wedding pictures taken in Atlanta, Dubai or beautiful places in Nigeria.

Don’t get me wrong o.. I’m not saying you shouldn’t get married or take unique pre-wedding pics.. But there are some things you should consider before going to the marriage alter.

Make them marriage experts epp me add more points. Thanks.



1) Do not allow your religious belief or what your pastor preach or say often about marriage dictate the kind of person you should tie the knot with

Remember, this marriage journey would last till death do you part, unless you would opt for divorce at the long run.

Many people let what their pastor or religious belief affect their life so much that they end up marrying the wrong person.. Sometimes, you just have to let love lead.. Or pray and ask GOD yourself.. Pastors are human beings too.. Nd sometimes, they let the flesh rule them thereby, misleading many people.

If you end up marrying the wrong lady or man.. Your pastor won’t face the marriage ordeal for you.. You would bear the cross alone.

So be careful.. Before you take the wrong step

2) Do a blood test

Do not get blinded by love.. Before wedding, make sure you and your spouse go for blood test to confirm your genotype, and health status. Do widal tests.

Do not treat this with negligence, because it could cost you a lot.

Some people have sickle cell trait, some are oblivion to this fact.. While some chose to overlook it because of love or faith in religion.

Like I said earlier, ignorance is not an excuse. Do what is right for your unborn children

I would say the risk of giving birth to a sickle cell child is not worth taking.

It might cost you lots of money, your time, and your job, because you’d live in constant fear whenever the child have crisis, which may lead to death eventually if proper care is not taken.

3) Take your time to know your partner better

Do not rush into marriage, because it’s trending.

Do not sacrifice your freedom and happiness on the marriage alter…

Take your time to know your partner better.. Remember you’re going to have to live with him or her for the rest of your life.

Find out if he/she is quick to anger.. Can you help him/her overcome this problem?

*Does he take corrections or treat your suggestions or opinion like nothing?

*Are you ready to be submissive to a highly dominant partner?

*Is she the lousy type.. Or the one without proper home training.. Who would disrespect your parent at the slightest provocation?

*Is she a Mr Biggs or Mama put or Tantalizer kinda lady or a good cook? I know you won’t want to take over the kitchen every day of the week why she polish her nails..

I love a guy who can cook too.. But a lady must know how to cook.. Your husband can’t do the cooking everytime.

*Is she in love with who you are or what you have?

*Is he/she in love with your curves and edges, six packs, or beards alone.. What if your body changes at the long run?

My sister/brother better think twice before you answer "yes, I do"

The choice is yours?

4) Do not get carried away by material things or sweet talks

What happens when a marriage is built on a foundation of deceit?

Who bears the burden at the long run?

How would you feel if you found out that your husband or wife had lied about his/her educational background, financial status and every other thing?

Take your time to find out about every little secrets bikonu… Before marriage.. So as to avoid stories that touch.

5)Plan your future together

Before your wedding, plan your future together. During and after wedding ceremony, spend wisely. Don’t imitate others..

If you want a wedding in Dubai, honey moon in Paris, but your bank is directing you to Lagos or your village.. Better do the wedding like that… Before DEBT DO YOU PART

You can always have an elaborate wedding anniversary later in future.

Good afternoon