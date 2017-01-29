This Is What “Yahoo Boy Pastors” Do To Innocent Members By Daddy Freeze (Pic)

CoolFm OAP Daddy Freeze will not kill person this days o. He has such a resentment to all these so called Nigeria men of God who can’t help anybody. He even shared what Tupac said about religion and Church in the morning and now this.

He shared this few minutes ago on his IG page:

A typical illustration of what Yahoo Boy pastors do to innocent sheeple in most Nigerian Pentecostal Churches. ~FRZ

https://www.instagram.com/p/BP2rnVblScJ/?hl=en
What do you think guys? Is he on point?

http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/01/see-what-yahoo-boys-pastors-does-to.html

