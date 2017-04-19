Throwback Photo Of Shehu Sani Awaiting Trial For Treason At Kirikiri Prison In 1995
Posted April 19, 2017 9:38 pm by admin Comments
1995,Kiri Kiri Maximum Security Prison,Lagos;Comrade Shehu Sani,Vice Chairman Campaign For Democracy;Awaiting Trial for Treason and Managing an unlawful society..
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/throwback-photo-of-shehu-sani-awaiting.html
Related posts:
- Disturbing Photo Of Father Of 2 Awaiting Trial Who Died In Edo Prison According to Harrison,a former prisoner who has dedicated his life in saving many prison inmates,Sunday Akubor,father of two and a...
- Throwback Photo Of Sani Abacha’s Daughter Rocking Her Daddy’s Coat In China. Sagesse Gumsu, daughter of late military Head of State, Gen Sani Abacha, has shown that she’s always been a "daddy’s...
- Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria Is it still possible for Nigeria to rejuvenate this era? More: http://www.naijabloggersforum.com/p/7/throwback-photo-of-palm-oil-awaiting-shipment-in-nigeria...
- Shehu Sani lectures Saraki, Ekweremadu, on life in prison Senator Shehu Sani who spent four years in jail during the Abacha era, lectured Senate President Bukola Saraki and his...
- Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu With Late Sani Abacha’s Daughters In 1999 Ovation Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu is pictured with the daughters of late Military Head Of State General Sani Abacha in...
- Throwback Photo Of BBNaija Housemate, Efe As A Corper In Anambra Here is a throwback photo of BBNaija Housemate Efe during his NYSC days.He has not changed much Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/throwback-photo-of-bbnaija-housemate.html?m=1 See...
- Throwback Photo Of Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 Nigerian musicians with President Shehu Shagari (C), 1982. Squatting (L – R): Danmaraya Jos, Prince Nico Mbarga, Emma Dorgu and...
- Throwback Photo Of Pastor Adeboye At Holy Ghost Convention 29 Years Ago Throwback Photo Of Pastor Adeboye 29 Years Ago No wonder the scripture said, never despise the days of small beginning...
- BBNaija: Throwback Photo Of Bisola And Her Siblings At Her 4th Birthday BBNaija Housemate Bisola has not changed much.Here is a major throwback of Bisola at her fourth birthday with her big...
- Senator Shehu Sani Donates A House To Fityanu Islam First Aid Group (Photos) Senator Shehu Sani today handed over keys and papers of a house he donated to Fityanu Islam first aid group...
What do you think?