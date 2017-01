Inetimi Alfred Odon, better known by his stage Timaya, has signed a new deal with @hennessy_ng as its newest brand ambassador.

The Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa as he fondly calls himself, shared the good news on his Instagram page.

He captioned it thus…check the screenshot below.

Continue Reading: http://www.michaeldoosblog.info/2017/01/timaya-becomes-hennessy-newest.html

Cc: lalasticlala, mynd44