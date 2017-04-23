TIPS ON HOW TO OVERCOME GOING LATE TO CHURCH

1. Iron all your outfit before you sleep.

2. Polish / clean footwear before you sleep.

3. Get your Bible/ handbook/ tablet/ bags etc ready at one place.

4. Get your offering also ready.

5. Sleep early.

6. "Even when I get there early, I won’t meet anyone"

Avoid the above saying. Get there early and let someone come and meet you. Don’t forget you are also someone.

7. Washing on Sundays before Church is not really encouraging. It may delay you.

8. If taking your bath will make you late, it’s better to bath early as soon as you wake up or before going to bed on Saturday or wait until you are back from Church.

9. If it takes you 15 minutes to drive/walk to the Church, always make allowance for extra time for in case of anything. For instance, if service is 8 AM and it takes you 10 minutes to drive/walk to Church, it’s always better to leave home 7:40.

10. Don’t give room for friends and relatives visit you few hours to fellowship. If they come when you are preparing to church, take them along (to Church) or make them wait until you are back. They are not more important than God.

NB: Going to Church early ignites the blessing of the Lord upon your life. Don’t be a habitual late comer to Church, it’s a dishonour to your God…..

OTHER POINTS TO NOTE

– Go straight to church and stop gossiping on the road.

– yes we know you just got a new camera phone like the iPhone 7 or the Tecno Camon CX, yes we know the camera is sharp and crystal clear, but then don’t kill time by taking selfie anyhow on your way to church. You can take selfie after church. After all your phone won’t get lost and your clothes won’t change colour.

– Get your change ready. You don’t want the bus conductor to delay you on a Sunday morning. Why would you give the bus conductor or bike man N1000 note for a N50 or N100 fare? He go delay you die.

– It’s not anywhere you hear football argument that you’ll put nose inside. Because they played a match on a Saturday afternoon or night and your favorite team was "cheated", then you’ll stop on your way to church to argue your point out with newspaper stand commentators.

– For heaven sake, why will you want to start charging your phone on a Sunday then you’re supposed to be dressing up for church? Yes we know "PHCN" no de try at all, but then you can get a phone with a longer lasting battery like the Tecno L9+ which comes with a 5000mAh battery, or buy a Gionee marathon or any phone with a strong battery. Even, better still get a small power bank. (The later part of this point is especially if you have your Bible installed in your phone and you won’t go to church with a hard copy Bible)

– If your high heeled shoe will delay and drag your movement, why not wear another shoe or better still wear something casual and then when you’re about to enter church you "knack* your high heel back? Ladies know what I’m talking about

– If your breakfast will delay you, skip the breakfast or better still prepare something the previous night so you can just warm it in the morning. After all if you no chop on a Sunday morning you no go die. Man shall not live by bread alone

Oya add other points you think I didn’t add.

I’m coming let me go and iron my clothes, they just brought light (na joke o)