Toke Makinwa Rocked A N2m Bag To Funke Akindele’s Housewarming Party (Pics)

Toke Makinwa was a guest at Funke Akindele‘s housewarming party a few days ago and she took her N2 million Gucci bag along with her to the party.

The Gucci Sylvie embroidered leather top handle bag retails for $ 4,180. The media girl was so proud of her ‘date’ (but who wouldn’t be?) she couldn’t stop flaunting it as she posed for pictures with other celebrities at the star-studded party.

She also got in a few shots of the arm candy at home as she stepped out for the party.

